Titans RB D’Onta Foreman could make NFL return vs. Texans

Years before he joined the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad recently, running back D’Onta Foreman was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Foreman showed plenty of promise in his first season, and at one point it looked like he could potentially be Houston’s running back of the future, but an Achilles injury derailed his career before it really had a chance to get off the ground.

Now, Foreman is looking to make a comeback after not playing in a single game since late 2018, and it just so happens to be with the Texans’ division rival, the Titans.

Foreman is one of four players who are protected on the Titans’ practice squad this week, and with fellow back Darrynton Evans now on Injured Reserve, Tennessee could potentially elevate Foreman from the practice squad as the third running back.

D’onta Foreman was one of 3 Titans RBs, along with Henry and McNichols, healthy enough to practice today. Wouldn’t be a surprise to see former Houston 3rd-rd pick elevated from PS this week. He’s one of Titans’ 4 protected players on PS. pic.twitter.com/UQ39WLPiu5 — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 15, 2020





Ironically enough, if that happens, Foreman’s first action in nearly two years will be against the same team that gave him his first chance — that is, if he sees at least one snap.

Foreman is just one of three former Texans who could be playing their first game against the franchise since leaving it. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Johnathan Joseph are also on that list.