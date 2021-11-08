Titans RB Adrian Peterson becomes 12th NFL player to score 125 touchdowns

Adrian Peterson becomes 12th NFL player with 125 touchdowns originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Only a week after being signed to the Titans’ practice squad, veteran running back Adrian Peterson suited up for Tennessee on Sunday and rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in a 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The touchdown was Peterson’s 125th of his career, making him just the 12th player in NFL history to reach the mark.

Peterson, 36, spent two seasons in Washington, where he scored 13 touchdowns — his second-most with any team. Unsigned through the first eight weeks of the season, Peterson joined the Titans after Derrick Henry suffered a broken foot that will keep him out for six-to-10 weeks.

The four-time All-Pro has appeared for six teams across 15 seasons, rushing for 14,841 yards including 2,097 during his 2012 MVP season. Last week, he called his new situation with the run-heavy Titans an “ideal role” that will see him lead their charge between the tackles while the reigning Offensive Player of the Year heals.

Elsewhere across the NFL, several former members of the Washington Football Team had notable performances in Week 9.

Story continues

Quarterback Colt McCoy threw for 249 yards and a touchdown to the lead the Arizona Cardinals to a 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyler Murray not necessary, Colt McCoy goes deep for a 50-yard completion Christian Kirkpic.twitter.com/oSgCDcJeSy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2021

Kicker Dustin Hopkins hit a 29-yard field goal with two seconds left to seal a 27-24 win for the Los Angeles Chargers over the Philadelphia Eagles. He also hit a 30-yard field goal and went 1-for-2 on extra-point tries.

Washington had the week off, resting up before traveling to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.