Titans, Ravens get into pregame shouting match involving Mike Vrabel, John Harbaugh

Eric Edholm
·2 min read

Tensions were high in the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens game even before kickoff on Sunday.

As the players were warming up, Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler got the festivities underway as he approached Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, and that led to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel getting involved.

It’s a little far away, but here’s video of the incident as captured from the stands:

And here was a segment from the CBS broadcast showing the other side of the incident:

We’re not sure exactly what spurred this, or if there’s some history between them — other than Butler’s Titans ending the Ravens’ 2019 season last year in the playoffs.

But are we putting it past Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, an Ohio State guy, taking a shot at hated Michigan (coached by John’s brother, Jim Harbaugh)?

There’s a lot on the line in this game, as both 6-3 teams are jockeying for playoff position. Entering the game, Baltimore was the seventh (and final) playoff seed in the AFC, and Tennessee was on the outside looking in at No. 9 in the conference pecking order.

Expect more tension throughout the game. The Titans drove right down the field on their opening drive and took a 7-0 lead.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • 'I played a bad game', says Nadal after losing to Medvedev

    SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (NOVEMBER 21, 2020) (ATP MEDIA/IMG - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE) 1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) REPORTER ASKING RAFA NADAL: "Rafa, a tough match tonight, did you feel as the match went longer, you just lacked a little bit of energy towards the end and that's why Daniil was the winner tonight?" RAFA NADAL REPLYING: "No. I don't think that way. At the beginning of the match, he was better than me, I was able to save my serves with troubles, but then I played well to have the break and then to close the set, and in the second, a little bit the same story at the beginning, but at the end of the set I was playing a little bit better than him, and in the 5-4, I think he played a good game and I didn't. I played a bad game, that's it, I had a big opportunity, I lost a big opportunity, well done to him, he's playing great, I wish him all the best." 2. WHITE FLASH 3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) REPORTER ASKING RAFA NADAL: "Are there any circumstances where you wouldn't travel to Melbourne to play in the Aussie Open next year?" RAFA NADAL REPLYING: "I don't know what the situation is going to be, yet, now. We need to wait about what the government there in Victoria say. We can't do much from ATP position, just wait and we have nobody to say what they feel is better for his country, so we just need to be patient and accept the situation that we are facing that is difficult for everyone, so we need to be flexible to understand the situation and to find a way to play as many tournaments as possible next year, to continue with The Tour, to try to help the tournaments, to help the players, the lower-ranked players to keep having jobs, and at the same time all the staff that are living from our sport, not only the tennis players, all the people who are around. So, let's try to be flexible in all ways - players, tournaments. It's a special situation, hopefully with the vaccine, that ends soon and we can come back at least to a close to a normal, in a couple of months, but now is a difficult situation and just hopefully the situation gets better and we can come back to a normal Tour." 4. WHITE FLASH 5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NOVAK DJOKOVIC SAYING: "Well, I mean... What he did from 0-4 in the third set tiebreaker was just unreal. I mean, I don't think that I played bad, actually, I made both of my first serves, actually all of my first serves. 4-1, 4-2, 4-5, 4-6, I made all first serves. He just crashed the ball, everything went in from both corners and he played a couple of very short slices, you know, angles... Yes, I mean, what can you do, I mean, I was in the driver's position at 4-0, I thought I was very close to winning it, and he just took it away from me, but he deserved it, because he just went for it and everything worked." 6. WHITE FLASH 7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NOVAK DJOKOVIC SAYING: "You know, it's disappointing to finish the season with a loss like this, but at the same time, you know, I enjoy competing, I enjoy travelling and doing what I love, so let's see what 2021 brings, I'm not sure. Obviously, Australia is around the corner in a way, but no one can enter before January, it's going to be a bit longer pre-season I think for all of us, wherever we are based, and let's see it from there." STORY: Rafa Nadal's dream of a first ATP Finals title and Novak Djokovic's quest for a record-equalling sixth vanished in defeats by Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem respectively in two seismic semi-finals on Saturday (November 21). As the curtain comes down on London's 12 years as host of the ATP Tour's prestigious season-ender, it would have been fitting for Nadal and Djokovic to face off for the 57th time in their glittering careers. But times are a-changing, or so it seems, and Medvedev and Thiem had not read the script. Nadal, seeking the one major pot missing from his vast collection of silverware, must have seen the door creaking open when Thiem produced a staggering fightback to beat Djokovic 7-5 6-7(10) 7-6(5) in a classic contest lasting almost three hours. He had beaten Medvedev in each of their three meetings, including a memorable U.S. Open final last year. It seemed like he had exhausted the wily Russian's box of tricks when he served for the match at 5-4 in the second set but Medvedev, 10 years his junior at 24, stormed back to win 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3. Whatever happens on Sunday (November 22) it will mean a fifth consecutive first-time winner of the tournament. To put world number four Medvedev's win into perspective, Nadal had triumphed in the last 71 matches in which he had taken the first set. "I played a bad game at 5-4, I had a big opportunity, but well played to him," Nadal said. Earlier in the empty arena, the 27-year-old Thiem saw four match points vanish in the second set tiebreak against Djokovic, one with a nervy double-fault, and it seemed he would pay a heavy price. Djokovic, who is one short of Roger Federer's titles record at the ATP Finals, led 4-0 in the deciding set tiebreak. But U.S. Open champion Thiem unleashed a stunning counter-attack to reel off six points, reaching match point with a ripping crosscourt backhand. Djokovic saved a fifth match point but then floated a defensive forehand long. "What he did from 0-4 in the tiebreak was just unreal," Djokovic, who won the title in London from 2012-15, told reporters. "He just crashed the ball and everything went in. What can you do?" The defeats mean that Nadal and Djokovic's 2020 seasons are complete and they are now hoping that the Australian Open will be able to take place in Melbourne which is due to start on January 18. However, current government restrictions mean that players would not be able to arrive in Australia until the beginning of January and would then have to observe a two-week quarantine period, leaving almost no time to prepare for the start of the tournament. "We just need to be patient and accept the situation that we are facing that is difficult for everyone," said Nadal. (Production: Mike Brock)

  • Watch: Purdue loses to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call ever

    Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.

  • Here are the top five NBA free agents still available

    Anthony Davis is the best player available but Marc Gasol may be the most in demand.

  • Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, reflects on time in Boston on Instagram

    Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.

  • Jim Harbaugh's comments after close win vs. Rutgers shows how far Michigan football has fallen

    The Michigan Wolverines outlasted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 48-42, in three overtimes. Jim Harbaugh seemed much too happy about that outcome.

  • What a debut! Daniels' 401 yards, 4 TDs leads No. 13 Georgia

    After waiting almost 15 months for this moment, JT Daniels took a knee and soaked up the cheers from the socially distanced crowd. Making quite a debut between the hedges, Daniels threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns as No. 13 Georgia held on for a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Playing for the first time since the 2019 opener with Southern Cal, Daniels became the third quarterback to start for the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) this season.

  • Report: Giants management intervened in Joe Judge-Marc Colombo spat

    The blow-up between New York Giants head coach Joe Judge and Marc Colombo got so heated that upper management decided to intervene.

  • NFL Rumors: Joe Judge, ex-Patriots assistants have 'openly denigrated' Tom Brady's abilities

    Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.

  • Dana White flabbergasted by Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. news | UFC 255

    UFC president Dana White fielded questions from the media following UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Dana White addressed: Trying to book Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno in DecemberMatching Valentina Shevchenko with Jessica Andrade nextConor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier targeted for UFC Fight IslandShogun Rua's lackluster performance and that he'd like Shogun to retireSome surprising news (to him) about Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event Valentina Shevchenko says she will not fight her sister, but they will both be champions | UFC 255 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NFL is “gathering information” about Antonio Brown October 15 incident

    The Buccaneers have created some confusion this week regarding what they knew and when they knew it about Antonio Brown‘s October 15 off-field incident. The initial statement didn’t address whether they knew about it before signing him; coach Bruce Arians claims that it shows that they did. Given the report from NFL Media that the [more]

  • Illinois with tremendous social-media shot at Nebraska after routing Cornhuskers

    Illinois drubbed Nebraska on the field and added to the insult via Twitter

  • UFC 255 results: Valentina Shevchenko continues to dominate flyweight division

    UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko passed a strong test from Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Though Maia was tough and pressed Shevchenko, the champion proved why she is considered one fo the top fighters on the planet. Shevchenko has been stellar during her UFC tenure. Though she lost one time – to Liz Carmouche – prior to stepping into the Octagon, the only fighter to whom she has lost under the UFC banner has been Amanda Nunes, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Shevchenko looked sharp with her hands early, but surprisingly clinched and tossed Maia to her back in the opening minute of the opening round. Maia did a good job of trying to tie up Shevchenko’s arms, but couldn’t stop the peppering punches and punishing elbows. She did, however, manage to escape with little damage. Shevchenko clinched and took Maia to the canvas as soon as round two opened, but the challenger immediately escaped to her feet and put Shevchenko up against the fence. Shevchenko tried to fight her way out, but Maia eventually put her on the canvas. Round two was a strong frame for Maia, who worked from inside Shevchenko’s half guard and full guard for the remainder fo the round, controlling position on the champion. Having spent much of the second frame on her back, Shevchenko went head hunting in round three. She landed a few sharp shots in the early moments of the frame before Maia briefly put her back to the fence.  Shevchenko escaped and went back to her sharp shooting, landing a head kick followed a short time later with a blistering punch combination. Having stung Maia, Shevchenko clinched and again dragged her to the canvas.  The champion went to work from half guard, but Maia used her jiu-jitsu skills to work the fight back to standing, and once again pinned Shevchenko to the fence.  In the final 10 seconds of round three, Shevchenko scored another takedown, likely doing enough to secure the round. Heading into the fourth frame, it appeared that Shevchenko was likely up 29-28 on the scorecards. Blood dripping from the noses of both women, Shevchenko stung early with a hard left hand to open the fourth round. Finding her distance, Shevchenko landed several more shots in the first two minutes of the round. Maia answered with a solid right hand, but Shevchenko clinched and put Maia on her back again, quickly pinning her against the fence. Shevchenko put her fist in Maia’s face and planted shoulder punches until she could advance to more of a top position, although still in Maia’s half guard. It was another strong round for Shevchenko, who had Maia needing a finish to win the fight heading into the final round. Shevchenko stuck Maia with a jab, but missed with a spinning backfist, finding her back up against the fence. She quickly reversed and escaped, however, once again sticking her jab in Maia’s face. Maia powered forward, only to face a Shevchenko blitz of punches. Weathering the storm, Maia clinched and pressed Shevchenko into the fence. The champ escaped again, hurting Maia with another punch combination. Holding her ground, Maia’s face was covered with blood, as Shevchenko continued to fire with her arsenal of punches and kicks. Maia wasn’t backing down, but didn’t have an answer for Shevchenko’s stellar striking. Maia snuck in the occasional power shot, but wore evidence of Shevchenko’s punches and elbows on her face. The judges saw the fight unanimously, 49-46 on all three scorecards, for the champ. The victory was Shevchenko’s fourth UFC flyweight title defense, keeping her in the rarified air as one of the greatest fighters on the planet. TRENDING > Invicta FC 43 highlights: Kayla Harrison wins in brutal fashion “I am glad it went five rounds. After a long layoff, I needed to feel the spirit of the fight,” Shevchenko said after the fight, acknowledging that she had suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury earlier in the year that required surgery. “It was MCL. It was surgery. So we just took a little bit extra months to make sure (it was fully healed).” With the victory over Maia, Shevchenko could be on target to next defend her belt against Jessica Andrade, who recently supplanted Kaitlyn Chookagian as the No. 1 contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division.

  • Patriots QB Cam Newton's gameday outfit for Week 11 vs. Texans is fantastic

    Patriots quarterback Cam Newton decided to mix it up a bit in regards to his gameday outfit for New England's Week 11 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

  • 3 teams that could make sense for John Wall trade

    With Washington Wizards point guard John Wall reportedly requesting a trade, here are the top three options we can suggest.

  • Goodbye Gordon: Celtics free agent Hayward heading to Hornets

    The Celtics made other roster moves in what could shape up to be a big roster overhaul.

  • NBA free agency: How the Lakers' roster is taking shape

    A look at how the Lakers' roster is shaping up during the start of free agency.

  • After a prolific week, it's clear Troy Weaver is shaping the Detroit Pistons his way

    General manager Troy Weaver mostly stayed true to his word. The Pistons aren't tanking, but they're building toward the future.

  • Iowa beats Penn State; Nittany Lions 0-5 for first time

    Spencer Petras smiled and admitted he's not the strongest runner when he has the football in his hands. Petras completed 18 of 28 passes for 186 yards and ran for a late touchdown to lead Iowa to its third straight win and first at Beaver Stadium since 2009. The Hawkeyes (3-2, 3-2 Big Ten) got a combined 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson, who ran through wide-open lanes and cut around missed tackles to snap Iowa's six-game losing streak in the series.

  • Five bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in Week 11

    Five bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in Week 11

  • NBA rumor and transaction tracker: Bucks add depth after failing to sign Bogdan Bogdanovic

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.