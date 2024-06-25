Titans’ Rashad Weaver: ‘It’s time to take a leap’ in Year 4

After it looked like he might take a big leap following a strong start to his second season in 2022, Tennessee Titans edge rusher Rashad Weaver has been quiet since.

Over the first eight games of his sophomore campaign, the Pittsburgh product tallied an impressive 5.5 sacks. However, he has zero over his last 22 contests.

The 2024 campaign will be crucial for the former fourth-round pick, who is in a contract year — and Weaver fully understands what’s at stake.

“It’s Year 4, so it’s time to take a leap not only for myself, but for this team,” Weaver said, per Jim Wyatt. “I can truly show the full value of what they got out of this pick, plus more, because that has always been my goal. And if I do my job and reach my personal goals — my personal goals are tied in with this team — it will only elevate the team.

“Winners are loved everywhere, and it will benefit me and the team in every way possible.”

As currently constituted, the Titans need much more out of Weaver.

Denico Autry leaving and the Titans not doing anything to adequately replace him has left the team thin in the edge rusher department. Tennessee has Harold Landry, Arden Key, and not much else behind those two.

However, that presents a golden opportunity for Weaver, who plans on taking full advantage of it.

“At the end of the day, Nico is gone, and that’s a spot from a seasoned vet that played great reps and did a lot of great things here,” Weaver said. “That will be open and in the league these days you need three good pass rushers… I’ll do what I need to do. I’ll be where I need to be, and I’ll take advantage of what I need to do.”

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire