Titans’ Rashad Weaver reacts to dominant preseason debut

While it was a great night for the Tennessee Titans’ defense as a whole in their 23-3 Preseason Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, outside linebacker and 2021 fourth-round pick, Rashad Weaver, stole the show.

Weaver was simply dominant. The rookie recorded three tackles (two for loss), two QB hits, one pass defensed, and tied for the team lead with 1.5 sacks.

The Pittsburgh product was getting pressure for most of the evening and nearly forced an interception on one play after getting a piece of Falcons quarterback A.J. McCarron’s arm. Cornerback Breon Borders just missed coming up with what would have been a sensational diving catch.

Of course, we don’t want to go too crazy over Weaver playing this well in one game, especially considering it was against all backups, but he did exactly what you would hope he’d do in such a scenario.

Following the game, Weaver talked about his dominant performance, but was more concerned about what he can improve upon rather than what he did well.

On how he felt in preseason debut

"It feels good after the past 2.5 weeks of practice to get out there under the lights. It's my job. Have fun on defense, celebrate together, swarm to the ball and do what we do on defense."

On his overall performance

"At the end of the day, I was just doing my job. But I was thinking about the plays I need to clean up and things that I didn't do up to the standards. I'm just trying to just do my job and plays will happen."

On the defense as a whole

"Up and down that defensive line with the outside linebackers and defensive tackles, I think we made our presence known tonight and we know we have to keep working. Our goal is to get pressure with a four-man front. We don't want to have to blitz a lot."

On the upcoming practices with the Bucs

"Any time you play another team it's going to be the next level of competition. You have to prepare every day to go out there and have good days of practice and not lose sight of the fundamentals. Things that I need to clean up from he game and have a better week the next preseason game."

