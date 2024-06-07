Titans’ Rashad Weaver points out big difference with Dennard Wilson

Count Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver as one of the players who is a huge fan of the new coaching staff.

After practice on Wednesday, Weaver revealed that he loves the aggressive approach that defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is bringing to Nashville.

He event went as far as to say he’s “ready to run through a brick wall” for Wilson, something he told the defensive coordinator on Day 1.

“Fun, aggressive,” Weaver said of the defense, per AtoZ Sports’ Trevor May. “The first day, the first meeting we had I told him, ‘You have me ready to run through a wall.'”

We previously heard from fellow outside linebacker Arden Key about the previous coaching staff not correcting mistakes before moving on. Weaver noted that this coaching staff lets him know when he’s doing things correctly, which is a huge plus for him.

“(Wilson is) very hard on us, but he also lets you know when you’re doing stuff right. And that’s the biggest thing for me,” Weaver said. “Sometimes before I didn’t know when I was doing stuff right.

“But I know when I’m doing stuff right now, and that makes you want to fix all the mistakes because it’s being noticed.”

Weaver is facing a crucial year in 2024. Not only is he coming off a lackluster third season that saw him tally no sacks and make little impact, he’s also in the final year of his rookie deal.

But Weaver feels different ahead of this coming season, noting that he’s more explosive.

#Titans Rashad Weaver on looking and feeling more explosive this off-season pic.twitter.com/imTgo3jzbo — JT Ruhnke (@jt_ruhnke) June 4, 2024

With Denico Autry gone, and with the Titans not adequately replacing him, Weaver has a golden opportunity to grab a bigger role in 2024. If he can — and what he does with it — remains to be seen.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire