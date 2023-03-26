Titans ranked bottom 10 in snaps played by draft picks since 2018

It’s been no secret that the Tennessee Titans have struggled to nail their last couple of drafts.

Thankfully, last season’s group at least showed promising potential, but there is no denying that the Titans’ drafting has largely been underwhelming since the start of the new decade.

To help put it into perspective, Warren Sharp recently tallied the snap totals of the last five draft classes for each team, and unsurprisingly, Tennessee ranked in the bottom 10.

The Titans came in 25th after their draft picks since 2018 have tallied just 61,164 snaps, which is 30,737 fewer than the league-leading Dallas Cowboys.

These numbers are undoubtedly brought down by their disappointing draft classes as of late that have often struggled just to get on the field.

total snaps played in last 5 years by players a team drafted themselves top-10: 91,901 – DAL

85,496 – MIN

83,677 – BAL

82,628 – TB

82,442 – ATL

81,815 – CIN

79,791 – PIT

78,925 – GB

78,144 – SEA

74,643 – IND bottom-10: 61,726 – JAX

61,437 – ARI

61,164 – TEN

59,939 – LAC… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 25, 2023

The Titans’ 2020 and 2021 classes are most notable. To put it nicely, those two first-round picks over that span haven’t exactly worked out. In fact, the team’s first-round pick in 2020, Isaiah Wilson, was out of the league after just one season due to a plethora of off-the-field issues.

If the Titans are going to get this franchise back on track sooner rather than later, they can start by securing a strong and productive draft class in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire