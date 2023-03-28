Titans’ Ran Carthon talks versatility of OL Daniel Brunskill

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon took some time off from his busy day at the NFL owners meeting to briefly sit down with reporters and discuss some of the moves he made in his first offseason at the helm.

When it came time to discuss Tennessee’s newest offensive lineman, Daniel Brunskill, Carthon essentially confirmed that their mutual time together in San Francisco opened his eyes to how valuable of an asset Brunskill was.

Here is what the Titans’ new general manager had to say when discussing his overall intrigue in the San Diego State product, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

“Versatility. He started at all five positions when we were in San Francisco together,” Carthon said. “Last year he was rotating at right guard, but in a snap, he can move to center, and he can finish games at tackle, which he has done. He is a guy that I like his versatility because he doesn’t have to practice all five (positions) to be able to go in a game in a pinch and play. He gives us versatility and allows us to put our best five on the field.”

Brunskill is a true Swiss Army knife who is capable of contributing all across the offensive line.

Last season alone, the former 49er accounted for 354 snaps at right guard, 108 snaps at left guard, 36 snaps at right tackle, and 20 at center.

In total, he tallied a respectable 518 offensive snaps on the year, allowing 11 pressures, zero sacks, zero penalties, and zero quarterback hits. Brunskill ended his 2022 campaign with an overall grade record of 69.0, per Pro Football Focus.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire