Titans, Rams want to interview Broncos OC Justin Outten

The Denver Broncos’ offensive coaching staff is expected to see sweeping changes this offseason.

So far, the Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett and offensive line coach Butch Barry. Nothing is official yet, but the team’s next head coach probably won’t bring back offensive coordinator Justin Outten, either.

The Tennessee Titans have requested an interview with Outten, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It’s unclear what kind of role the Titans envision for Outten because Pelissero simply reported an interview for “a job on their new offensive staff.”

Pelissero reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Rams also put in a request to interview Outten. L.A. has an opening at offensive coordinator after losing Liam Coen to the University of Kentucky.

Tennessee also has an OC opening, and the Broncos could block Outten from a lateral move. Denver already blocked the Atlanta Falcons from interviewing Ejiro Evero as a defensive coordinator candidate.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Broncos allow Outten to interview with the Titans and Rams given that big changes are expected for Denver’s own offensive staff. After firing Hackett, the Broncos scored 27.5 points per game in their final two contests of the season with Outten calling plays.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire