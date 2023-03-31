Titans, Raiders are teams to watch for potential trade up to No. 3 pick in draft

The Arizona Cardinals own the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft but it is becoming more likely that they will trade out of that selection and move down. Betting odds have changed, making Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson the favorite to be drafted third overall.

That would only happen if the Cardinals traded the pick to another team.

According to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah on his “Move the Sticks” podcast with Bucky Brooks, the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders might be looking to move up to No. 3.

“Can I give you the team that I’ve been told to keep an eye on that’s exploring this and looking into this? Again, this is just people around the league who said do not sleep on numero 11, the Tennessee Titans,” he said. “The two teams to keep an eye on with the trade ups were the Raiders and the Titans.”

The Raiders have the seventh overall pick. They tried to trade up to the first overall pick before the Carolina Panthers outbid them.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort worked for the Titans before this season. It would be interesting to see if the Cardinals would be willing to move all the way back to the 11th pick.

