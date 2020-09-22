Titans QBs coach praises Ryan Tannehill’s courage on TD pass to Adam Humphries

Perhaps the most impressive play of the Tennessee Titans’ Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars came on quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s fourth and final touchdown pass of the game.

On the scoring play, which was the Titans’ only touchdown in the second half, Tannehill hung in the pocket and absorbed a huge blow from Jags defensive end Josh Allen but still managed to throw a strike to wide receiver Adam Humphries for an 18-yard score.

The play was the epitome of Tannehill’s toughness and courage.





I still can’t comprehend how he completed that pass.

On Tuesday, quarterbacks coach Pat O’hara praised Tannehill for his courage and willingness to take a big hit in order to complete what was a huge play in the second half.

#Titans QB coach Pat O’Hara on Ryan Tannehill’s TD to Adam Humphries: One thing you can’t really learn is having a ton of courage. We talk about looking down the barrel of the gun and throwing the ball. Taking one for the team. Ryan has certainly done that here, we appreciate it. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 22, 2020





Tannehill has shown his toughness and courage on several occasions since joining the Titans, whether it’s a play like the one he completed on Sunday, or when he’s running the football and lowers his shoulder to pickup extra yards.

Those qualities are just two of the reasons why Tannehill has endeared himself to Titans fans since becoming the starter. Playing at a high level, being clutch and winning plenty of games has no doubt helped, also.

