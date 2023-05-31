Titans QBs coach Charles London: Will Levis’ experience in pro-style offense has helped him

The Titans traded up to select quarterback Will Levis at No. 33 overall last month.

While there’s no guarantee Levis will even see the field in the regular season as a rookie, he’s at least made a solid early impression on his position coach.

Titans passing game coordinator and QBs coach said on Wednesday that Levis’ college experience has helped in the transition to the league.

“I think Will’s done a good job of just coming in, keeping his mouth shut, and going to work,” London said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Obviously, he played in a pro-style offense at Kentucky, so he’s been in the huddle, he’s called plays, he’s been under center. And I think that kind of helped him with his transition so far. But we just ask him the same thing we ask the other quarterbacks — just come out every day and get better, try to improve on the mistakes from the day before.”

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is currently still set to be Tennessee’s starter entering the 2023 season. The club also has 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis at the position.

With Tim Kelly promoted from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator earlier this offseason, Tennessee is running a new system. That means Levis isn’t the only one in the QBs room learning.

“I know they’re all at different stages of their career, but you teach them all the same way,” London said of implementing the offense. “You come out on the field and you coach them all the same way. You don’t coach Ryan any different than you coach Malik or you coach Will.

“You see what they can handle. You just keep trying to push the envelope with all three quarterbacks. The system’s new for Ryan as well and he’s done a great job of coming in and being demanding of the guys. So, they’re all at different points of their career. But they’re all learning a new offense.”

Sooner or later, Levis is slated to take over at quarterback for Tennessee. We’ll see if Tannehill — who turns 35 in July — can hold off the rookie during the 2023 season.

Titans QBs coach Charles London: Will Levis’ experience in pro-style offense has helped him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk