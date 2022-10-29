Titans QB Ryan Tannehill ruled out with injury, illness; Malik Willis set to start vs. Texans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans as he nurses an illness and ankle injury, the team announced Saturday.

The news puts rookie Malik Willis in line to make his first career NFL start. Tannehill will not travel with the Titans to Houston. The Titans elevated backup quarterback Logan Woodside from the practice squad to replace the spot on the roster.

Tannehill was injured in last week's win over Indianapolis but only missed a single offensive snap. He finished the game, though he was hobbled by the ailing ankle. Tannehill only practiced with limited participation on Thursday and was designated as questionable on Friday.

On Saturday, he missed the Titans' walkthrough with an illness, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out vs. the Texans, putting Malik Willis in line to start for the Titans on Sunday.

Tannehill had started 49 consecutive games with the Titans after replacing Marcus Mariota as the starting QB in Week 7 of the 2019 season. The former Miami Dolphin is 34-15 as the Tennessee starter, and the Titans have made the playoffs in each season that he has been a starter.

Tannehill is averaging 182.8 passing yards per game in 2022, which would be his lowest career mark for a single season.

Tennessee and Houston kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday from NRG Stadium in Houston.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Titans' Ryan Tannehill to miss Texans game; Malik Willis set to start