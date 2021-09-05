Titans QB Ryan Tannehill returns from COVID list, in line to start vs. Cardinals

The Tennessee Titans are on track to have their starting quarterback on the field when they host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Ryan Tannehill has been reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster.

Tannehill was one of two Titans players to come off the list. However, five players currently remain.

Tannehill landed on the list August 26. The Titans had a COVID outbreak on the team despite almost the entire team being vaccinated. He was one of nine players to test positive for the virus.

But he is back and will be able to get a full week of practice in before the season opener.

Last season, Tannehill led the Titans to an 11-5 record, winning the AFC South. He passed for 3,819 yards, 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, and he added 266 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

