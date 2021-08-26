Titans QB Ryan Tannehill placed on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill reportedly has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, GM Jon Robinson announced.

Titans GM Jon Robinson said starting QB Ryan Tannehill has been placed on covid-19 list. Tannehill is vaccinated. Robinson said Tannehill is feeling OK.



Titans HC Mike Vrabel tested positive for covid and there are other positive tests with players/coaches in the organization. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 26, 2021

He is the fifth Titans player to be placed on the list this week.

Tannehill is fully vaccinated and will be able to return after generating two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

#Titans GM Jon Robinson said Ryan Tannehill is vaccinated, which means he can only be forced to isolate because of symptoms or a positive test (not close contact alone). Vaccinated individuals who test positive can return with two negative tests 24 hours apart, no minimum wait. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2021

In July, Tannehill said that he only got vaccinated because of the NFL’s 2021 COVID protocols. He felt his hands were forced.

"If not for the intensive protocols and not being able to gather with teammates, and separate locker rooms, separate meeting rooms, separate cafeteria and all those types of things where you’re losing team chemistry and the team bond, which I think is so important, I think that probably had a lot to do with guys getting vaccinated," Tannehill said.

Robinson said the Titans are 97%-98% vaccinated or have antibodies.

The Titans backup QB is Matt Barkley. Logan Woodside has also been competing to be the Titans backup QB during the 2021 NFL preseason