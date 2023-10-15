Titans QB Ryan Tannehill injured in loss to Ravens

Malik Willis came in during the fourth quarter after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Ryan Tannehill was carted to the locker after injuring his leg in the third quarter of the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens game in London. At the time, the Titans trailed, 18-13, at the end of the third quarter.

"[The injury happened] all on the one play," Tannehill said, while on crutches, in the locker room. "Just trying to gut it out. I couldn't put any force into the throws. I wasn't going to be able to move, so I kept trying to walk it off. It was getting worse and worse, and I wasn't going to be able to make the throws.

"At that point, I figured I'm going to be a sitting duck back there, and if I can't even put a step into a throw, then I'm not going to be effective."

Malik Willis, Tennessee's third-round pick in the 2022 draft, came in for Tannehill and played the entire fourth quarter. He came in with the Titans behind, 21-13, with 12:49 left in the game. As Tannehill limped along the sideline, he sought out Willis and dapped him up before he entered the game.

The first drive stalled, but Willis was able to get Tennessee deep inside of the redzone thanks to a 48-yard completion to Tyjae Spears on a short pass. Coach Mike Vrabel sent the field goal team out on third down, after the second-year quarterback was sacked four times on the Titans' final drive.

The ensuing onside kick failed, and Tennessee lost, 24-16. Willis completed four-of-five passes for 74 yards and ran three times for 17 yards.

Coming into the game, Tannehill had taken the fifth-most sacks (17) in the league. After being sacked two more times by the Ravens, the quarterback left the game tied with Denver's Russell Wilson for the fourth-highest sack total.

After throwing an interception on third-and-one from the Baltimore 48, Tannehill left the game with a noticeable limp. Reporters noted it appeared to be a right ankle injury. He finished the day with 76 passing yards on 8-of-16 passes.

Willis played in eight games last season for the Titans, completed 31-of-61 passes for 276 yards, three interceptions and no touchdowns. Willis also carried the ball 27 times for 123 yards, one touchdown and lost two of his three fumbles.

When about his quarterback plans moving forward and whether the Titans will play Willis or rookie Will Levis, Vrabel said he's considering all options that would aid the 2-4 Titans.

"I would consider anything that would help us win right now, and that's quarterback — everything," he said. "But ... let's figure out what's going on with Ryan."