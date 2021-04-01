Titans’ QB Ryan Tannehill ‘challenges’ Derrick Henry workout

The offseason is a fun time, especially, it seems, for the Tennessee Titans

Star running back and two-time NFL leading rusher Derrick Henry has been putting on quite a display with his workouts while staying in incredible shape.

The Heisman winner from Alabama combines strength, speed, and agility in these training sessions.

That led to some creative challenges by quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Not to be, um, topped, Tannehill decided to show off his skills in the weight room. A little different style but the former Texas A&M star is impressive in his own right until ….

the chain is added around his neck in the form of a purse.

Well, played, by all.