Titans QB Ryan Tannehill likely to miss rest of 2022 season

The Tennessee Titans may have to finish the 2022 season without the services of starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

According to Paul Kuharsky, the most recent ankle injury suffered by Tannehill will “very likely end his season” and could require surgery to repair.

The Titans currently lead the AFC South at 7-7 but are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Rookie Malik Willis would be the expected starter the rest of the way if Tannehill can’t play during the final three weeks of the season.

Tannehill reinjured his ankle against the Los Angeles Chargers and was carted back to the locker room.

The Titans finish the year with games against the Houston Texans (1-12-1), Dallas Cowboys (10-4) and Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8).

Tannehill completed 15 of 22 passes for 165 yards and one interception and took four sacks in the Titans’ 17-14 loss to the Chargers in Week 15.

Willis for one drive before Tannehill came back in and finished the game, completing three of four passes for 20 yards.

The Titans host the Texans on Saturday.

