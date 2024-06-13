Titans QB Will Levis was mic’d up for recent practice

The Tennessee Titans completed their offseason program this week with the final practice of organized team activities following last week’s mandatory minicamp.

We’ve seen different players mic’d up for practices over the course of the offseason, and even head coach Brian Callahan got the mic’d up treatment during one session.

But now it’s quarterback Will Levis’ turn. The second-year signal-caller was recently mic’d up for one of the team’s practices, giving us the sights and sounds from his perspective.

“They’ve just been mixing (the mic) around, giving it to different dudes,” he said. “I don’t know why they thought I was interesting.”

Despite what he says, Levis is very much an interesting player this year.

Entering his second season following a promising rookie campaign, the Titans are hoping Levis can take his much-improved supporting cast and prove he’s the long-term solution at the position.

With the offseason program in the books, Levis and Co. will look forward to training camp, which begins in late July.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire