Titans QB Will Levis expected to play second half vs Bears

The backup quarterback competition for the Tennessee Titans starts on Saturday. The Titans are taking on the Chicago Bears in Week One of their preseason schedule and the Titans will start Malik Willis and he will play the first half with Will Levis playing in the second half.

Willis was the Titans third-round pick in 2022 out of Liberty. Willis came into the league very raw and in limited action last season, he struggled. This prompted Tennessee to draft former Kentucky standout Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Levis and Willis are vying to be the backup to Ryan Tannehill this season and his eventual successor with the Titans.

Willis has served as the primary No. 2 quarterback throughout training camp with Levis slowly adding in more reps over the last week. We don’t expect to see much of Tannehill at all in preseason with the Titans coaching staff tasked with sorting out the rest of the quarterback depth chart.

