Titans QB coach Charles London: Unique situation to develop two QBs at once

The Titans have selected quarterbacks on the second day of each of the last two drafts and they may be making a call about which one of them will take over as their starter in the near future.

Ryan Tannehill injured his ankle in last Sunday's loss to the Ravens and may not be able to return to action when the team returns from their bye week. 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis replaced Tannehill against the Ravens and 2023 second-round pick Will Levis is also on hand as an option in the event Tannehill does not get the green light to play.

Willis made three starts last year and didn't look ready for the job. He was 4-of-5 passes for 74 yards against Baltimore, but also took four sacks. Levis has not played in a regular season game.

Quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Charles London said this week that it is a "unique situation" to try to develop two quarterbacks at once and getting the players ready will be a focus of the remaining practice time before the Titans take their bye week break.

"I think [both quarterbacks] have done a great job," London said, via the team's website. "I think you continue to see Will grow, whether it's his understanding of concepts, understanding of what coverage is being thrown at him. You just see a guy who is getting more and more comfortable each week with what we are asking him to do. And it's the same thing with Malik within the offense. We just have to keep pressing those guys, keep pressing them forward. And when they are asked to play, they have to go in there and operate."

The Titans at 2-4, so their games coming out of the bye week will determine if there's a chance to contend for the playoffs this season or if the Titans will be out of the running in the second half. The latter situation would likely lead to a quarterback change under any circumstances and Tannehill's injury might have just sped up the process of making a big change in Tennessee.