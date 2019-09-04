Titans putting Ryan Succop on IR, will sign Cairo Santos

The Titans are making an unexpected change at kicker ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Browns.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is placing Ryan Succop on injured reserve. The team will sign Cairo Santos to take his place on the roster.

Succop opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list after having offseason knee surgery, but returned to kick in the team’s final two preseason games.

Santos spent the offseason and summer with the Buccaneers, but was cut in favor of rookie Matt Gay last weekend. He was 9-of-12 on field goals and 17-of-17 on extra points for Tampa in seven games last season and he also played two games for the Rams.