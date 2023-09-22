Titans put WR Kearis Jackson on IR; sign WR Mason Kinsey and WR Chance Campbell to active roster

The Titans announced a handful of roster moves on Friday.

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson was placed on injured reserve while wide receiver Mason Kinsey and linebacker Chance Campbell were signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Titans rounded out the moves by waiving linebacker Otis Reese.

Jackson injured his ankle in practice on Thursday. The undrafted rookie returned six punts for 48 yards over the first two weeks of the regular season.

Reese had one tackle while playing 32 snaps on special teams in the first two games.

Kinsey appeared in three games for the Titans over the last two seasons and had one catch for three yards. Campbell was a sixth-round pick last year, but did not make any regular season appearances.