Titans should put in waiver claim for WR Kenny Stills

The Tennessee Titans could use some depth at the wide receiver position, and there just so happens to be a veteran who recently became available that the team knows quite well.

The Houston Texans announced that they have waived wide receiver Kenny Stills, and Stills will now hit the waiver wire in the hopes that he can latch on with a contender.

Stills has been relatively quiet since joining the Texans in 2019, reeling in 51 catches for 705 yards and five scores in 23 regular-season games. He has been nearly non-existent in 2020, with 11 catches for 144 yards and one score in 10 games.

The Oklahoma product is still only 28 years old, so there should be gas left in the tank. At his best, Stills can take the top off of a defense with his speed and is a big-play threat, which is something the Titans could use aside from the depth he would provide.

The only issue, of course, will be him actually falling to the Titans through waivers, something that isn’t a guarantee with Tennessee being near the bottom of the waiver claim order.

Regardless, Tennessee should put in a claim for Stills and see what happens.