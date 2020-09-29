The Titans have become the NFL’s first test case for dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, and now we know which players are involved.

The team announced that defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson.

The list is for players who either test positive or are quarantining after being in contact with someone who has, and teams aren’t allowed to specify which. But it’s already been reported that the Titans had three players and five staffers test positive, causing them to shutter their facilities until Saturday.

The fact the players are from three different position groups makes contact tracing a bigger task, as opposed to if three players from one position had been the positive tests.

Titans outside linebackers coach and defensive play-caller Shane Bowen didn’t travel with the team to Minnesota for Sunday’s game after he was placed in the COVID-19 protocol.

The Titans also added running back D'Onta Foreman and defensive back Maurice Smith to the practice squad.

Titans put three players on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk