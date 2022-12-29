When Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had ankle surgery last week, there was reportedly an outside chance that he would be able to play again this season.

The Titans all but slammed the door shut on that possibility on Thursday. Tannehill has been placed on injured reserve, which means the Titans would have to make the AFC Championship Game in order for him to be eligible to return to action.

That feels like an even longer shot than Tannehill’s return and a loss in Week 18 to the Jaguars will keep the Titans out of the playoffs altogether.

Linebackers Bud Dupree (pectoral) and Zach Cunningham (elbow) also went on injured reserve Thursday. Both players had already been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

The Titans also signed linebacker Sam Okuayinonu, running back Jonathan Ward, and linebacker Andre Smith to the active roster. Ward will likely be helping to fill in for running back Derrick Henry on Thursday night as Henry has been listed as doubtful to play.

Defensive lineman Jayden Peevy and offensive lineman Zack Johnson were elevated for Thursday night’s game and will revert to the practice squad after it is over.

Titans put Ryan Tannehill on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk