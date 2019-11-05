Titans put Malcolm Butler on injured reserve

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said there was a possibility that cornerback Malcolm Butler‘s broken wrist would be a season-ending injury and that’s likely how things will play out in Tennessee.

The team announced on Tuesday that Butler has been placed on injured reserve. He’d be eligible to return for a second Titans playoff game, but banking on such a game existing is a pretty big stretch for a 4-5 team.

Butler had 30 tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, in nine games for the Titans this year. It was the second year of a five-year deal he signed with the Titans in the 2018 offseason.

The Titans signed Tye Smith to take Butler’s spot on the roster. Smith is a familiar face in Nashville as he played in four Titans games this season and 15 during the 2017 campaign. He has 21 tackles and an interception in those appearances.