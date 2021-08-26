The Titans have made a lot of moves involving the COVID-19 reserve list this week, but they announced a couple of other transactions on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Kyle Peko has been placed on injured reserve. He signed with the Titans in July and was vying for a reserve role on the defensive front.

Peko opted out of last season while with the Broncos. He played nine games for them between 2017 and 2019 and also appeared in four games for the Bills in 2019. He has 13 career tackles.

The Titans also announced that center Aaron Brewer has been activated from the non-football injury list. He played in 12 games and started once as a rookie in 2020.

Titans put Kyle Peko on IR, activate Aaron Brewer from NFI list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk