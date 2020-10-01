Titans put Kristian Fulton on COVID-19 list

When the NFL announced that they are rescheduling for another week the Steelers-Titans game that was originally set for Sunday, they also announced that two more members of the Titans organization had tested positive for COVID-19.

They did not identify that player, but the Titans did when making a move to put him on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerback Kristian Fulton is the latest addition to the list in Tennessee.

Fulton has nine tackles, a sack and an interception this season.

The other person to test positive from the Titans was not a player. All told, five players and six other personnel have tested positive this week. Outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen tested positive before the team’s Week Three game against the Vikings.

Fulton joins linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley as players from the active roster who landed on the list after positive tests this week. Practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson is the other player who wound up on the list.

The Titans facility is closed through the rest of the week and head coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that he hopes to be back at the start of next week.

