The Titans have another reason to be happy about having a bye this week.

Safety Kevin Byard has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. During a typical week, that would most likely leave Byard unable to play in the Titans secondary but the extended time off should allow him to clear protocols in time to face the Jaguars in Week 14.

Vaccinated players can be cleared to return in less than 10 days if they have two negative tests 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players are out 10 days if they test positive and five days as an unvaccinated close contact.

Byard has started every game this season. He has 64 tackles, five interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two touchdowns on the year.

Titans put Kevin Byard on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk