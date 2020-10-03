Titans put Jeffery Simmons on COVID-19 list

The pattern this week has been that reports surface in the morning that members of the Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19 list and that the Titans put players on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the afternoon.

That pattern held on Saturday. A report of a positive test for a player was followed by defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons becoming the eighth player to land on the list since Tuesday.

Two other members of the organization tests positive on Saturday, which brings the total of non-player team personnel to eight as well.

Sunday’s home game against the Steelers was rescheduled for Week Seven as a result of the outbreak inside the organization. The team’s facility has been closed since Tuesday and the continued positive tests make it unclear when the team will be able to reopen it.

