Titans put Geoff Swaim and Justin March-Lillard on COVID-19 reserve list

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn’t the only player going on the Titans’ COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.

The team announced that two other players are joining Tannehill on the transaction wire. Tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard are also going on the list.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced early this week that he tested positive for COVID-19. Three other players went on the list on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Swaim and March-Lillard’s return timeline will hinge on whether they’ve tested positive or are on the list as unvaccinated close contacts of someone who did.

The Titans also announced three additions to the roster. In addition to previously reported moves for running back Javian Hawkins and linebacker Cassh Maluia, they have signed defensive back Nate Brooks.

