Titans put 3 players on COVID-19 list, add 2 to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans have placed three of their players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Tuesday.

The three players are long snapper Beau Brinkley, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and practice squad tight end and 2020 UDFA, Tommy Hudson.

This comes on the heels of the news that three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in what is the first outbreak of the 2020 NFL season.

We would assume the aforementioned players are the ones who tested positive, but that hasn’t exactly been confirmed yet.

As a result of the outbreak, the Titans’ facilities will be closed until at least Saturday, and the status of the Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers remains up in the air.

The NFL reportedly intends to still play the game on Sunday, but there is a possibility the game gets moved to either Monday or Tuesday, according to reports.

In other news, the Titans officially added running back D’Onta Foreman and defensive back Maurice Smith to the practice squad.

