Titans push their way to 4-0 start to Legion softball season

Jun. 17—BEMIDJI — With the Minnesota American Legion softball state tournament in Bemidji this summer, the Titans look like a team that can compete through four games.

Post 14 defeated Parkers Prairie and Pine River-Backus in its first two doubleheaders to open the summer.

Bemidji scored 36 runs to beat Parkers Prairie twice on June 12. After shutting out Parkers Prairie 18-0, the Titans completed the sweep with an 18-3 win in the second game. Both games were completed in four innings.

Aleah Shogren allowed one hit in the first game, striking out 11 batters in four innings. Audrey Neadeau had two doubles and a triple, while Maya Schmidt had two doubles. Schmidt earned the win in the second game, allowing two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts. Neadeau doubled again, while Jessa Anderson tripled.

Against Pine River-Backus, Schmidt went the distance again, surrendering just two hits, four walks and an unearned run with nine strikeouts. Sammy Nistler and Waabi Wagner each doubled in the 11-1 victory.

Jillian Pulkrabek and Anna Swedberg combined to no-hit Pine River-Backus in the second game. They had 12 strikeouts between the two of them. Maureen Stroeing added a home run in the 10-0 win to cap the doubleheader sweep.

Bemidji 18, Parkers Prairie 0 (F/4)

BEM 742 5 — 18-15-2

PP 000 0 — 0-1-4

WP: Shogren (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K)

Bemidji 18, Parkers Prairie 3 (F/4)

PP 000 3 — 3-5-4

BEM 072 9 — 18-10-0

WP: Schmidt (4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

Bemidji 11, Pine River-Backus 1 (F/5)

BEM 041 33 — 11-9-1

PRB 000 01 — -2-5

WP: Schmidt (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 9 K)

LP: Gilbert (5 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

Bemidji 10, Pine River-Backus (F/5)

PRB 000 00 — 0-0-3

BEM 702 1X — 10-3-0

WP: Swedberg (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

LP: Gilbert (3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)