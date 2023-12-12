Titans pull off Monday night shocker over Dolphins

The Tennessee Titans got their first road win of the season and did it in a stunning syle against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Mike Vrabel saw his team make mistakes and fall behind by 14 points in the fourth quarter only to get two touchdowns in 51 seconds for a 28-27 win.

The Titans muffed a punt and lost a fumble on a bad pitchout as Miami’s Raheem Mostert scored two TDs in a minute for a 27-13 lead.

Will Levis wasn’t flustered by the team’s mistakes and led a 75-yard drive that concluded with a 3-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins.

Vrabel took a risk and went for a two-point conversion the team converted to close within 27-21.

Tennessee got the ball back and went 64 yards in 4 plays. Derrick Henry scored from 3 yards out with 1:49 left and the PAT made it 28-27 and that is how the game ended.

The Titans sacked Tua Tagovailoa to extinguish Miami’s last chance.

There were 32 points scored in an absolutely wild fourth quarter.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire