Titans promote C.J. Board to active roster among 4 moves

The Tennessee Titans have made four moves ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football”.

The team announced it has placed defensive back Lonnie Johnson on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Taking his spot on the roster is wide receiver C.J. Board, who has been promoted from the practice squad.

Board made his Titans debut last week and served as the team’s punt returner. He had a few nice returns and downed one of Ryan Stonehouse’s punts at the five-yard line.

In addition to those moves, the Titans are elevating defensive backs Greg Mabin and Davontae Harris from the practice squad for Week 11.

Harris joined the team this week, while Mabin is a familiar face after having played in five games for the Titans in 2021.

Tennessee and Green Bay will kickoff from Lambeau field at 8:15 p.m. EDT. You can check out all the viewing and listening information below.

List

Titans vs. Packers: Time, how to stream, injuries, odds, more

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire