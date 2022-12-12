Titans Pro Bowler on loss to Jags: 'We got our a** kicked ... Jon Robinson is not out there playing'

The Tennessee Titans needed to come out strong in Week 14 after dropping their last two games. If firing general manager Jon Robinson was supposed to fire the team up, someone may need to re-think that strategy.

The Titans delivered one of the most disappointing losses of the week Sunday, falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars 36-22. With the loss, the Titans fell to 7-6 on the season. The team has lost three straight games, though still leads the AFC South.

If that score looks lopsided and embarrassing, well, you aren't the only one who feels that way. Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons offered a blunt assessment of the team's performance Sunday, saying the Titans "got our ass kicked."

"We got our a** kicked, simple as that … Jon Robinson is not out there playing football for us."



Simmons, who made the Pro Bowl in 2021, also referenced Robinson, saying, "Jon Robinson is not out there playing football for us." His comments seem to suggest Simmons is putting the blame on the players, not the recently fired general manager, for the team's recent skid.

Robinson was fired Tuesday, days after the Titans lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown went off against his former team, scoring two touchdowns in the Eagles' victory. That was apparently the final straw for Titans' brass.

Trevor Lawrence goes off against Titans in win

The Titans turned in a disappointing performance, but Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence deserves credit for leading his team to a win. Lawrence turned in yet another strong game, throwing for three touchdowns and running in a score against the Titans.

After a rough stretch in the middle of the season, Lawrence has shown signs of greatness the past five games. He's thrown 10 touchdowns against 0 interceptions over that stretch. The Jaguars have gone 3-2 in those games.

Simmons and the Titans can be upset about the loss, but it also came against a promising, young quarterback who appears to be coming into his own. If there's an upside for Simmons and the Titans, it's that the team still leads the division by two wins. Barring an epic collapse, Tennessee should punch its ticket to the playoffs for the for the fourth straight season.

After years of dominating the AFC South, however, the Titans may find their streak in legitimate danger next season if Lawrence continues to play like this.