Titans prepping for Eagles by using Meek Mill’s Dreams and Nightmares as motivation

#Titans team stretch with Meek Mills Dreams and Nightmares playing. Yep. It's definitely Eagles week. pic.twitter.com/iKqZMmGaAw — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 30, 2022

The Eagles and Titans Week 13 was already going to be a physical encounter, but now throw in the A.J. Brown dynamic and Meek Mill, and this could be the game of the week.

Tennessee has spent the better part of Wednesday discussing the elephant in the room, which is the blockbuster trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia.

During their first practice of the week, the Titans started off stretching by blasting Philadelphia rapper and Eagles fan, Meek Mill’s Dreams and Nightmares.

