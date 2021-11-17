Titans’ practice squad protections for Week 11 vs. Texans

The Tennessee Titans have protected four players on their practice squad ahead of the Week 11 game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.

The four protected players are defensive backs Breon Borders and Briean Boddy-Calhoun, running back Dontrell Hilliard, and quarterback Kevin Hogan.

Borders was released by the team last week and was brought back on the practice squad a few days later.

Despite several injuries to the secondary, Borders hasn’t played much, seeing zero defensive snaps in three of his last five games. He had his roster spot taken by fellow cornerback, Chris Jones, who jumped Borders in the cornerback pecking order after out-performing him.

Hogan, who is serving as the Titans’ emergency quarterback, was signed by the team last week after the Carolina Panthers poached signal-caller Matt Barkley off Tennessee’s practice squad.

We’ll see if any of these players gets elevated ahead of Sunday’s game, which is scheduled for noon CT.

