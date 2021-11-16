Titans power rankings round-up Week 11: Some experts put Tennessee at No. 1

The Tennessee Titans are rightly taking the top spot in the Week 11 NFL power rankings of some experts after winning their sixth-straight game with a 23-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

One expert who does not have the Titans at No. 1 is USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, who places the Titans at No. 3, one spot up from where he had them last week.

3. Titans (4): No Derrick Henry and yet … they’re the second team to craft a five-game winning streak against playoff teams from the previous season – are actually 7-0 against 2020 playoff clubs – and have their longest winning streak (six games) in 13 years. The AFC’s projected top seed will also now face what is, by far, the easiest remaining schedule (.336 opponents’ winning percentage) in the league.

Making the Titans’ current run even more impressive is the fact that the team has had to field 82 different players this season due to injuries, which is just two short of the NFL record — and we still have seven games left.

That fact, along with the Titans’ 8-2 record, makes head coach Mike Vrabel a front-runner for NFL Coach of the Year.

Now, a look at the rest of our round-up, which includes multiple experts placing Tennessee in the top spot of their power rankings.

Nick Wojton, Touchdown Wire: 1 (+1)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Wojton: Who would’ve thought the Titans would jump to the No. 1 spot in a power rankings this season, even with the likes of RB Derrick Henry had he not gotten hurt? The Saints kept it close, but the Tennessee defense has really honed in since their offense has taken some tough bumps and bruises. If they keep this up, Mike Vrabel might run away with the Coach of the Year Award.

Barry Werner, The List Wire: 1 (+1)

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Story continues

Werner: The reward for putting up a solid record up to this point of the season? The Titans have the softest schedule in the league going forward. Tennessee should cruise to the AFC South title and looks like the real deal. This is being done without Derrick Henry. Imagine if they can somehow get the rushing champ back. How about this to chew on: In 2021, the Titans have played half of the teams that made the NFL playoffs in 2020 and are undefeated in those opportunities. They are 7-0 with wins against the Seahawks, Colts (twice), Bills, Chiefs, Rams, and the Saints. Next: vs. Houston Texans

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 1 (+2)

AP Photo/John Amis

Iyer: The Titans deserve to be at the top for knocking off yet another playoff-caliber team in tough fashion. Mike Vrabel should get more attention for coach of the year and Tennessee’s winning experience from the previous two seasons is starting to pay off big time.

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network: 1 (+1)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Miller: A.J. Brown was inconsistent, and Julio Jones is on the injured reserve along with Derrick Henry. Against the Saints’ top-five defense, this performance from Ryan Tannehill might have been his most impressive of the season.

The Titans could have very easily dropped this game. They almost found a way to do so late, but they did just enough to secure the win in the end.

However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. The defense almost allowed a nameless New Orleans offense to put up a win. Tennessee was gifted a contest with no Alvin Kamara to take over.

Still, the Titans now have eight wins. All but one came against a 2020 playoff team. That’s impressive enough to be considered the top team in the NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 11.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: 2 (+1)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Hanzus: The Titans are the hottest team in football — and they’ve made history in their surge to the top of the AFC standings. Mike Vrabel’s team held off the Saints, 23-21, and became the second NFL team ever to win five consecutive games against opponents that qualified for the playoffs the season before. The offense still feels limited with Derrick Henry on the shelf, but the Titans know how to grind out victories with a defense that is vastly improved. Jeffery Simmons collected two more sacks — giving him five in the past two weeks — and Tennessee made the key stop on New Orleans’ two-point conversion attempt in the final minute. An overdue layup against the Texans awaits.

NFL Nation, ESPN: 2 (no change)

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Turron Davenport: Most important remaining game: Nov. 28 at Patriots

For starters, this game will be Mike Vrabel’s return to the stadium where he made his mark as a three-time Super Bowl champion — and the second time facing his former coach, Bill Belichick. The Patriots are 2-4 at home, and everyone is jumping on the “Mac Jones will lead New England to the playoffs” train. Jones’ efficiency as a passer (69% completion rate) should provide a good test for the Titans’ secondary.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 2 (+1)

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Prisco: They just keep winning games, even without Derrick Henry. The schedule is soft the rest of the way. They will be the top seed in the AFC.

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports: 3 (+1)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Schrock: Tennessee just keeps winning. I don’t know why and I don’t think it will last, but the Titans have earned this spot.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: 3 (-1)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Schwab: In the two games since Derrick Henry’s injury, the Titans have 55 rushing attempts for 135 yards. That’s 2.45 yards per attempt. If we didn’t know how great Henry was before, we do now.

1

1