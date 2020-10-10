Titans players say unauthorized workout a result of ‘miscommunication’

No team in the NFL has been hit as hard by COVID-19 as the Tennessee Titans, who are experiencing the first outbreak of the virus during the 2020 NFL season.

The Titans had positive test results for the eighth time in 10 days as of Thursday morning, and if we look back as far as the past two weeks, there have been 23 positive tests, and 13 of those have come from players.

There was good news on Saturday, though, with the Titans returning no positive tests for the second straight day after results also came back clean on Friday. The Titans now plan to return to the facility on in the afternoon.

However, the bad news is that the Titans appear to have broken multiple COVID-19 protocols, which will likely lead to a punishment from the NFL.

One way the Titans might have done so was when players gathered for workouts outside of the team’s facility after being forbidden from doing so by the NFL.

The workouts, which were held on September 30, came one day after the NFL had informed the Titans that in-person gatherings of any kind were not allowed during the team’s outbreak that led to the closing of the facility.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini says Titans players told her that the breaking of that particular protocol was the result of a “miscommunication” with the league and front office.

Contingent on no more positive tests, the Titans are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 on Tuesday night at Nissan Stadium.

