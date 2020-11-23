Titans players sing 'Seven Nation Army' after OT win in Baltimore

Titans sing 'Seven Nation Army' after OT win in Baltimore originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Titans didn't need any extra motivation coming into Baltimore Sunday afternoon in a clash between two 6-3 AFC playoff contenders.

Still, if you ask them, the Ravens gave them another push during pregame. Star wideout A.J. Brown told NFL Network after the game that the Ravens coaches "came at" the Titans at midfield. And the Ravens antagonizing the Titans was enough to get their blood boiling.

#Titans WR A.J. Brown after the OT win: "(The #Ravens) kind of set the bar real high when we came in. The coaches -- not even the players -- the coaches came at us, so it was like, 'We see what type of game it is.' It was going to be a big-boy fight." pic.twitter.com/QyHoT5qHDQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 22, 2020

According to Mike Garafolo, the Titans remembered that "slight" all the way through the game, and after Derrick Henry's game-winning touchdown run in overtime, they responded with a little pettiness of their own, singing "Seven Nation Army," a song always played during Ravens games and often hummed by its fans.

The Ravens looked the other way during this instead of getting lulled into another skirmish after an already chippy game. After the Titans have upset the Ravens twice on their own turf in 2020, the two teams have plenty of bad blood.

A few more games like this one, with a few more perceived slights, and the Titans and Ravens may close to returning to their status as bitter AFC Central rivals.