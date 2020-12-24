Titans players roast teammate Will Compton's awful haircut: 'Cut it all off and start over'

Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton got a haircut. Why is that a big deal? You need to see it to truly understand.

Is this the worst haircut in the nfl rn? @_willcompton pic.twitter.com/epcl7tCW7y — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) December 24, 2020

What is that?! Is it a toupee? A tragic razor accident? Did he get bored halfway through shaving his head? Did he allow a very short child to shave his head, and they couldn’t reach the top before he had to leave for practice? Compton called it a “low skin fade,” and he not only willingly got that done to his head, he tweeted pictures for the entire world to see.

Compton began hearing it from his teammates the moment he walked into the locker room. Can you blame them?

When you get absolutely crucified for your haircut in the locker room pic.twitter.com/96vUobfjfS — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 24, 2020

Several teammates were so horrified by Compton’s hair that they spoke to the media about it.

A.J. Brown on Will Compton's apparently bad haircut: "It's horrible. He needs to start over. Cut it all off and start over."



(searches Will Compton's haircut) — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) December 24, 2020

Rodger Saffold on that Compton haircut: "There are no words to describe what he was thinking when he got that. ... It's just a terrible, terrible look. And you guys can tell him I said that." — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) December 24, 2020

His teammate Daren Bates tweeted about it.

Story continues

RT if you feeling the boy ⁦@_willcompton⁩ cut!!

LIKE if you think he looks like a Highway Patrolmen to me!!! pic.twitter.com/VTAcbDkHgt — Daren Bates (@DB_5trey) December 24, 2020

Compton’s haircut was so bad that the Titans’ social media crew put him on the (fake) injury report, listing “haircut” as the reason.

Sending this to the media after practice. pic.twitter.com/r28y8q4ltl — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 24, 2020

When the team Twitter account roasts you that thoroughly, it’s time to put on a hat until you can find a razor and rid your entire head of any remaining hair. Take AJ Brown’s advice: cut it all off and start over.

Why did he get that haircut?

Why would anyone willingly get that haircut? It’s not entirely clear, but his Twitter account provides a few clues. Compton appears to be mildly obsessed with the British TV show “Peaky Blinders,” which is set in England in 1919.

Peaky Blinders is getting insane



These dudes just rip cigarettes and kill people — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 28, 2020

Compton wants to look like Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy in the series.

I gotta get a Peaky Blinders style suit



Pocket watch, drivers cap, all of it pic.twitter.com/p4vpSSZVLM — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 24, 2020

So Compton apparently decided to take the plunge and dress up like Tommy Shelby for the team’s trip to play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. That hideous haircut is part of it.

Peaky Blinder’s suit picked up, shaved to a mustache, getting a Shelby style haircut right now.



About to take on the name “William Shelby” when traveling to Green Bay on Saturday.



Can’t wait to get roasted until then with this look — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 23, 2020

At least he knew he was going to get roasted. And he did. By everyone.

More from Yahoo Sports: