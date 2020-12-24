Titans players roast teammate Will Compton's awful haircut: 'Cut it all off and start over'

Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton got a haircut. Why is that a big deal? You need to see it to truly understand.

What is that?! Is it a toupee? A tragic razor accident? Did he get bored halfway through shaving his head? Did he allow a very short child to shave his head, and they couldn’t reach the top before he had to leave for practice? Compton called it a “low skin fade,” and he not only willingly got that done to his head, he tweeted pictures for the entire world to see.

Compton began hearing it from his teammates the moment he walked into the locker room. Can you blame them?

Several teammates were so horrified by Compton’s hair that they spoke to the media about it.

His teammate Daren Bates tweeted about it.

Compton’s haircut was so bad that the Titans’ social media crew put him on the (fake) injury report, listing “haircut” as the reason.

When the team Twitter account roasts you that thoroughly, it’s time to put on a hat until you can find a razor and rid your entire head of any remaining hair. Take AJ Brown’s advice: cut it all off and start over.

Why did he get that haircut?

Why would anyone willingly get that haircut? It’s not entirely clear, but his Twitter account provides a few clues. Compton appears to be mildly obsessed with the British TV show “Peaky Blinders,” which is set in England in 1919.

Compton wants to look like Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy in the series.

So Compton apparently decided to take the plunge and dress up like Tommy Shelby for the team’s trip to play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. That hideous haircut is part of it.

At least he knew he was going to get roasted. And he did. By everyone.

