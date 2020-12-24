Titans players roast teammate Will Compton's awful haircut: 'Cut it all off and start over'
Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton got a haircut. Why is that a big deal? You need to see it to truly understand.
Is this the worst haircut in the nfl rn? @_willcompton pic.twitter.com/epcl7tCW7y
— Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) December 24, 2020
What is that?! Is it a toupee? A tragic razor accident? Did he get bored halfway through shaving his head? Did he allow a very short child to shave his head, and they couldn’t reach the top before he had to leave for practice? Compton called it a “low skin fade,” and he not only willingly got that done to his head, he tweeted pictures for the entire world to see.
Compton began hearing it from his teammates the moment he walked into the locker room. Can you blame them?
When you get absolutely crucified for your haircut in the locker room pic.twitter.com/96vUobfjfS
— Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 24, 2020
Several teammates were so horrified by Compton’s hair that they spoke to the media about it.
A.J. Brown on Will Compton's apparently bad haircut: "It's horrible. He needs to start over. Cut it all off and start over."
(searches Will Compton's haircut)
— Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) December 24, 2020
Rodger Saffold on that Compton haircut: "There are no words to describe what he was thinking when he got that. ... It's just a terrible, terrible look. And you guys can tell him I said that."
— Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) December 24, 2020
His teammate Daren Bates tweeted about it.
RT if you feeling the boy @_willcompton cut!!
LIKE if you think he looks like a Highway Patrolmen to me!!! pic.twitter.com/VTAcbDkHgt
— Daren Bates (@DB_5trey) December 24, 2020
Compton’s haircut was so bad that the Titans’ social media crew put him on the (fake) injury report, listing “haircut” as the reason.
Sending this to the media after practice. pic.twitter.com/r28y8q4ltl
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 24, 2020
When the team Twitter account roasts you that thoroughly, it’s time to put on a hat until you can find a razor and rid your entire head of any remaining hair. Take AJ Brown’s advice: cut it all off and start over.
Why did he get that haircut?
Why would anyone willingly get that haircut? It’s not entirely clear, but his Twitter account provides a few clues. Compton appears to be mildly obsessed with the British TV show “Peaky Blinders,” which is set in England in 1919.
Peaky Blinders is getting insane
These dudes just rip cigarettes and kill people
— Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 28, 2020
Compton wants to look like Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy in the series.
I gotta get a Peaky Blinders style suit
Pocket watch, drivers cap, all of it pic.twitter.com/p4vpSSZVLM
— Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 24, 2020
So Compton apparently decided to take the plunge and dress up like Tommy Shelby for the team’s trip to play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. That hideous haircut is part of it.
Peaky Blinder’s suit picked up, shaved to a mustache, getting a Shelby style haircut right now.
About to take on the name “William Shelby” when traveling to Green Bay on Saturday.
Can’t wait to get roasted until then with this look
— Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 23, 2020
At least he knew he was going to get roasted. And he did. By everyone.
