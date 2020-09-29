Titans players react to team’s flurry of positive Covid-19 tests

The Tennessee Titans are the first team in NFL to experience an outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, as the team and NFL both confirmed on Tuesday.

Three players and five personnel have tested positive, and those cases have been confirmed, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, so they aren’t false positives.

We still don’t know who exactly tested positive, but according to Dan Graziano of ESPN, all eight cases as asymptomatic so far, which means those who are infected aren’t showing symptoms.

Shortly after the news broke, Titans players took to Twitter with their reaction.

On a serious note, this is wild. Really hoping everyone is okay and we get this figured out Had to spin some positivity while everything is in a cluster at the moment The boys will always adapt, improvise, and OVERCOME — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 29, 2020









You and my both big dog!!🥺 https://t.co/ZX3CjsEZRm — Undrafted-Derick (@DerickJRoberson) September 29, 2020





While there are obviously bigger fish to fry with the Titans dealing with a serious outbreak, this situation leaves Tennessee’s Week 4 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers very much up in the air.

One possible solution could be to postpone the game and move it to Week 7 when the Titans have a bye. In that scenario, the Steelers’ Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens could be moved to Week 8 when those two teams have a bye.

That would mean the Titans and Steelers both get off in Week 4, and the Ravens’ bye week would be moved to Week 7. For now, the Steelers have been told by the league to prepare as normal until they receive an update.

