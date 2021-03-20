Titans players react to Isaiah Wilson getting cut by Dolphins

It’s never easy to watch a young player like Isaiah Wilson, who was a former first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2020, throw away his career in the manner he has.

After running into a slew of issues during his first season in Nashville, the Titans decided Wilson was no longer worth the trouble and shipped him off to the Miami Dolphins in a deal that also saw a swap of seventh-round picks.

It was a move we never thought would work out for Miami, especially considering the 22-year-old was going to South Beach and already had a propensity to party.

As it turns out, we were right. After Wilson was late to his physical, orientation and didn’t show for a pair of voluntary workouts he was committed to attending, the Dolphins cut him.

Chances are we’ve seen the last of Wilson in the NFL after this, unless he can do a complete 180. There is no evidence to suggest he’s capable of such a transformation, though.

While this situation is certainly disappointing, it’s hard to have pity for Wilson. He has now blown multiple chances and clearly has no intent on capitalizing on an opportunity so many would give anything to have, all the while still collecting a significant chunk of change.

Shortly after the news broke, Wilson’s former Titans teammates took to Twitter to share their reaction:

Sad to see what’s going on with Big Zay but let’s be clear this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a player refuse to get out of his own way. Just haven’t seen it happen this fast and in this light. Damn man… — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) March 20, 2021

Praying for bruh🙏🏾 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) March 20, 2021

I feel for dude man. This tough to watch — Khari Blasingame (@KB_TwoThree) March 20, 2021