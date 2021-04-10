Titans players lobby to wear throwback uniforms in 2021

While it remains to be seen if it will actually happen, Tennessee Titans players are lobbying for the ability to use their sweet Oilers throwback jerseys in 2021.

And no, Houston Texans fans, you can’t have them!

After learning of the possible switch on jersey number policy to allow for more flexibility with digits moving forward, Titans running back Derrick Henry took to social media to suggest the team break out the throwback uniform and helmet this coming season.

And that’s something Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, safety Kevin Byard and left tackle Taylor Lewan agreed with — and who wouldn’t?

One major hurdle to making this happen is a result of the league’s helmet rule, which would force Tennessee to wear its Titans helmet even if throwback jerseys were used.

Back in 2019, controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said that would not happen because the combination “just wouldn’t make sense.”

“I would personally like to, but I don’t want to go there until we can have another helmet to go with it… that uniform without that helmet just wouldn’t make sense”.

We can’t say we blame the Titans owner. After all, an Oilers jersey with a Titans helmet would look odd at best and kind of spoils the whole thing.