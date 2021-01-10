Titans’ play calling and decision to punt early in the fourth quarter will be questioned in 20-13 loss to Ravens
Trailing 17-13, early in the fourth quarter, Tennessee made a series of questionable decisions. Facing a 2nd and 2 at the Baltimore 40, the Titans threw the ball twice, both fell incomplete. Head scratching play calling with a running back who ran for over two thousand yards. Then on 4th down, Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel decided to punt, and the Titans never got past midfield the rest of the game.