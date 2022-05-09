Titans to play Bills in Week 2 on ‘Monday Night Football’

Titans at Bills in Week 2 on ESPN’s Monday Night Football: pic.twitter.com/vqiWpqzvVE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2022

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills will meet in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season as part of a two-game slate on “Monday Night Football.”

The contest will take place at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo on Monday, September 19 at 7:15 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Starting just a little over an hour later, the Minnesota Vikings will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

This is the first known date and time for a Titans game in 2022. The league will reveal the full schedule on Thursday, May 12.