Titans to play Bills in Week 2 on ‘Monday Night Football’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Tennessee TitansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Titans at Bills in Week 2 on ESPN’s Monday Night Football: pic.twitter.com/vqiWpqzvVE
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2022
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills will meet in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season as part of a two-game slate on “Monday Night Football.”
The contest will take place at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo on Monday, September 19 at 7:15 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Starting just a little over an hour later, the Minnesota Vikings will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
This is the first known date and time for a Titans game in 2022. The league will reveal the full schedule on Thursday, May 12.