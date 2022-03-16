Titans planning to release WR Julio Jones, per report

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
One year after the Atlanta Falcons shipped All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones off to the Tennessee Titans, it appears the Falcons have officially won the Julio Jones trade.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini are reporting that the Titans are expected to release Jones, the player they gave up a second-round pick to acquire last offseason.

Tennessee is expected to release Jones with a post-June 1 designation, saving the team roughly $9.5 million in cap space.

Jones, who is still the Falcons’ all-time leader in receiving yards, would be a great candidate to return to Atlanta in 2022 since the team just lost both Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley.

During his ten seasons with the Falcons, Jones racked up 848 catches, 12,896 receiving yard and 60 touchdowns.

