Titans head coach Mike Vrabel used to be teammates with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the Patriots and the two men are set to have some time to catch up this summer.

Vrabel told reporters on Monday that his team is planning to hold joint practices with the Buccaneers during training camp. They are also planning to practice with the Cardinals as they prepare for the 2022 season.

The Titans and Bucs had joint practices last summer as well. Fights marred one of the sessions, although the likelihood of a repeat may be lower now that one of the combatants — wide receiver Antonio Brown — is off the Tampa roster.

The Titans are not scheduled to play either the Bucs or the Cardinals in the regular season and the plans likely mean that they’ll be facing them during the offseason.

Titans plan to have training camp practices with Bucs, Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk